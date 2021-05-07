Golf: Three share lead in Charlotte

Two holes later, he found the water on the par-5 17th for a double bogey.

“The back nine, I just wasn’t sharp,” Mickelson said. “I think an example of what I’ve been talking about is on 17, we’re standing over the ball and I’m changing my mind and I’m changing the shot, moving the clubhead a little bit. Instead of backing away and kind of refocusing, I just hit it and I’m not really aware of what I’m doing. So I’ve got to fix that.”

In his mind, he threw away two shots on both the 15th and 17th holes, the difference of a score at par.

“I just can’t keep doing that,” Mickelson said. “I’m optimistic for the weekend, though.

McIlroy started the second round outside the projected cut line. He has not made it to the weekend since Bay Hill two months ago, which is factual and lacking context. That amounts to only three tournaments — missed cuts at The Players Championship and Masters, not advancing from his group at Match Play.