Golf: Two-major winner Morikawa wants more

Two years ago, the ink was barely dry on his diploma from Cal. In the eight majors Morikawa has played since then, he has won two of them. The last player to win two professional majors in so few attempts was Bobby Jones nearly a century ago.

“It's so hard to look back at the two short years that I have been a pro and see what I’ve done because I want more,” he said. “I enjoy these moments and I love it, and I want to teach myself to embrace it a little more.”

The major season began with Hideki Matsuyama becoming the first Japanese player to win the Masters. Phil Mickelson became the first player at age 50 to win a major at the PGA Championship. No one had ever birdied the last two holes at the U.S. Open to win by one shot until Jon Rahm at Torrey Pines.

And then along came Morikawa, as pure an iron player as there is in the game today, making his own brand of history. He is the first to win two majors that he played for the first time.

Just under a year ago in his first time playing the only major restricted to pros, he won the PGA Championship at Harding Park by boldly hitting driver on the 16th hole for a 7-foot eagle. And then he won the British Open in his debut with a 4-under 66 to finish at 265, the second-lowest score in the history of golf's oldest major.