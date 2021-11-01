Hockey/Soccer: Sharks remove player from list, then add another who has COVID

SAN JOSE — The San Jose Sharks removed one of their seven players from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol but added another as they returned to practice on Monday.

Forward Andrew Cogliano was taken off the list after missing Saturday's game against Winnipeg and forward Kevin LaBanc went on it.

The other six players who were placed on the list Saturday remain there, along with coach Bob Boughner. Those players are forwards Jonathan Dahlen and Matt Nieto; and defensemen Erik Karlsson, Jake Middleton, Radim Simek and Marc-Edouard Vlasic.

Captain Logan Couture also returned to practice Monday after missing Saturday's game with an illness. He has tested negative for COVID-19.

Sharks assistant coach John MacLean assumed head coaching duties when Boughner was sidelined Saturday and development coach Mike Ricci also joined the bench.

Major League Soccer

Wondolowski, San Jose top RSL 4-3

SANDY, Utah — Cade Cowell and Carlos Fierro each had a goal and an assist as the San Jose Earthquakes beat Real Salt Lake 4-3 on Saturday.

San Jose (10-13-10) has won back-to-back matches at RSL for the first time in club history after winning on May 7 at Rio Tinto Stadium. Salt Lake (13-13-6) had its club record seven-game home winning streak snapped.

Chris Wondolowski scored in first-half stoppage time, for his 170th career goal, to give San Jose a 2-1 lead. Wondolowski has scored 13 career goals against Real Salt Lake, joining Landon Donovan as the top goal scorers against RSL since they joined MLS in 2005.

Cowell made it 3-1 in the 69th, his first since July 3, and Jackson Yueill gave San Jose a three-goal advantage in the 79th.

Albert Rusnák scored a goal in each half for RSL. Maikel Chang added a goal in the 85th.