LPGA Tour: Hsu's late eagle creates big swing in first career LPGA win

Jutanugarn did sink a long birdie putt on the par-3 17th, applying some pressure to Hsu, but she rolled in a putt for par, pumping her right fist as it dropped into the cup.

Korda also birdied the 17th, leaving Hsu with a two-shot lead heading the par-4 18th, but Korda bogeyed the 18th, leaving Jutaugarn alone in second and Korda third.

“Of course it’s not finish I wanted to,” Jutanugarn, who was seeking her second career victory said, “but, you know, I still going to take a lot of good things from here.”

Korda struggled throughout, missing several putts she likely expected to make.

“The greens are just baked. The whole place is baked,” she said. “So it was a little tough to be aggressive, especially when you’re chasing and you kind of need to be.”

Kemp, seeking her first victory in her 14th season, was fourth at 9 under after a 70.

“I thought about winning, which I’m OK with. Like I want to get comfortable with that. Sure, I got a little ahead of myself thinking that, but the more I put myself in the situation the better I’m going to be at it,” she said.

The tournament, the penultimate event before the U.S. Women's Open June 3-6 in San Francisco, was once among the most popular, but failed to attract several of the game’s top players, perhaps because its purse of $1.3 million is third-lowest on the tour.