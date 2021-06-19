LPGA Tour: Korda shoots 62, takes 3-shot lead in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nelly Korda shot a career-best 10-under 62 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead over Leona Maguire into the final round of the Meijer LPGA Classic.

“Everything was falling and I was just on a roll,” Korda said. “You don’t take these days for granted."

Putting with her left-hand low, Korda had 11 birdies and one bogey to get to 20-under 196 at Blythefield Country Club. She broke the tournament 54-hole record of 17 under set by Lexi Thompson in her 2015 victory.

“A bit of everything,” Korda said. “Mental, putting, especially left low again. I went back, and then I just feel like my putting is better left-hand low.”

The 22-year-old American, ranked No. 4 in the world, birdied the last three holes and five of the last six in the round interrupted by a rain delay.

“Definitely got a lot softer,” Korda said. “You can be a lot more aggressive on the greens. As I said yesterday the greens get bouncy, they’re a little slower but bouncy. For them to be soft, I can just aim at the hole and shoot at it.”