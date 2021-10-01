Major League Soccer: Earthquakes' 2-game win streak ends

SAN JOSE — Raúl Ruidíaz scored two goals to increase his season total to 16 and the Seattle Sounders beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 on Wednesday night.
Seattle (15-5-6) held onto the Western Conference lead, two points ahead of Sporting Kansas City, after winning for the sixth time in eight games. San Jose (8-10-9) had its two-game winning streak snapped.
Ruidíaz opened the scoring in the 25th. He was left wide open at the top of the box and took a few touches to get a round a defender for a shooting lane. Ruidíaz made it 2-0 in the 42nd on a penalty kick.
Cristian Roldan gave Seattle a 3-0 lead in the 49th by redirecting home Jimmy Medranda's pass across the goal.
San Jose scored in the 51st on Shane O’Neill's own goal.
The Earthquakes were coming off last Saturday's 2-0 home win over Los Angeles FC in which Benjamin Kikanovic and Javier “Chofis” López scored.
Kikanovic broke through three defenders and past goalkeeper Tomás Romero for an easy tap in the third minute. Two minutes into the second half, Marcos López crossed to Javier López, who fired his left-footed shot into the back of the net from short range for his 11th goal of the season.
The previous Saturday, Sept. 18, saw Javier López scored twice — his second consecutive multi-goal game — as San Jose traveled to Texas and rallied past Austin FC, 4-3.
Chofis put away the rebound of his own shot to cap the scoring in the 63rd minute. Austin's Sebastián Driussi opened the scoring in the sixth before Marcos López scored for San Jose (7-9-9) to make it 1-1 in the 17th minute.
Jon Gallagher, from point-blank range, tapped in a cross by Alexander Ring in the 35th and Ring scored on a roller from outside the area to give Austin (5-16-4) a 3-1 lead just before halftime. Cristian Espinoza scored for the Earthquakes in the 49th and, following a handball in the area by Ring, Chofis converted from the penalty spot in the 58th to make it 3-3.
Ring was shown another yellow card in the 65th minute and Austin played a man down the rest of the way.
On Sept. 15 in San Jose, Rubio Rubín scored two goals and Albert Rusnák added a goal and two assists as Real Salt Lake beat the Earthquakes 4-3, spoiling a hat trick by Javier López.
Justin Meram tied it at 3 for Real Salt Lake (9-9-6) in the 71st minute, and Rubín slipped a one-touch shot inside the post in the 81st minute.
Chofis, who had his first multi-goal game in MLS, opened the scoring in the 26th, but Rubín knocked in the rebound of shot by Rusnák that was deflected by goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski to make it 1-1 in first-half stoppage time.
Rusnák scored to give Real Salt Lake a 2-1 lead in the 49th minute, and Chofis scored in the 50th and 65th minutes to put the Earthquakes temporarily back in front.