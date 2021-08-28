MLB: A's end Yankees' 13-game win streak with 3-2 win

Montas retired 15 straight after Judge’s two-out double in the first, then fanned Stanton for the second time. Montas got a key 3-5-3 double play after Judge singled in the seventh and clapped his hands furiously after the double play.

Andrew Chafin retired three batters before Romo pitched the ninth.

The A’s got to left-hander Nestor Cortes Jr. (2-2) for two runs in the second, aided by a balk call against the Yankees starter on a pickoff attempt following Tony Kemp’s two-out RBI single.

Chapman hit his 21st homer leading off the fourth.

Pitching on seven days rest, Cortes (2-2) allowed three runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. He had four strikeouts and walked three.

BUSY DAY FOR PLATE UMP

Home plate umpire Tony Randazzo had a busy afternoon. After the balk call against Cortes, Randazzo and the pitcher got into a brief, heated discussion near the Yankees dugout. In the top of the third, Randazzo was in hit in the facemask by a pitch from Montas that appeared to glance off catcher Yan Gomes' glove. Then in the bottom of the frame, Randazzo ejected A’s manager Bob Melvin after replay upheld an inning-ending double play by the Yankees.

TRAINER’S ROOM