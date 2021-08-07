MLB: A's hand Rangers 13th loss in row, 12-3

The A’s have had one of the lowest batting averages all season and were hitting .232 as a team before getting a season-high 16 hits off six Rangers pitchers.

Marte singled in the first and had an RBI double in the third. He is batting .421 (32 for 76) since the All-Star break, tops in the majors.

Harrison hit a two-run home run off Demarcus Evans in the fifth.

Irvin struck out four, walked two and allowed one hit over his final six innings. All eight of Irvin’s wins have come when the A’s score three or more.

Garcia hit a two-run homer run off Irvin in the first.

Drew Anderson (0-1) gave up four runs in two innings.

MARTE'S MITT

Marte has been stellar defensively for Oakland since being acquired from the Miami Marlins and proved it again. The A’s center fielder chased down Andy Ibañez’s deep fly in the first and caught the ball as he jumped and slammed into the wall in left-center.

GREAT CATCH BY FAN