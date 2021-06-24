MLB: A's split with 5-1 win in Texas as Bassitt gets 8th W in row

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: LF Mark Canha left in the third inning because of a left hip strain and will have an MRI on Friday. ... RHP Mike Fiers likely won’t throw again for at least four more weeks because of an injection for his sprained right elbow. He visited Dr. James Andrews on Wednesday after he felt discomfort when trying to resume throwing this week. Fiers has made only two starts this season, the last May 6. ... Laureano, the usual center fielder, was the DH for the second time in the series, and only his eighth game since missing 17 because of a straight right hip. “With the injury that he had, if we can get him off the turf here where he feels it a little bit more, I know he does, it’s a way to get his bat in the lineup,” Melvin said.