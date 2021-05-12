MLB: A's told to explore relocation if no new ballpark

“We’re hopeful that our really exciting plan for a waterfront ballpark that’s privately financed will be taken up by the city council,” Kaval said. “I think it’s something that is kind of a once-a-generational opportunity to re-imagine the waterfront. We're going to continue to pursue that and we’re still hopeful that that could get approved, but we have to be realistic about where we are with the timelines.”

Early this year, Kaval asked the City Council to make a decision via a vote before it breaks for the summer on a $12 billion privately funded ballpark project and major community development plan featuring $450 million in community benefits, but the team has been given no indication anything is imminent.

“We have an offer in front of the city council that we have not got a response on,” Kaval said. “So I think we're still doing what we can to pursue the waterfront ballpark, which we think is a dynamic and exciting project but we are running out of time here in Oakland at our existing facility and we need to look at other options to see what might be possible.”

The team's lease at the Coliseum is up in 2024, but the aging venue where the A's have played since 1968 is already having lighting and flooding issues.