MLB: Bassitt returns but Mariners beat A’s 6-5 for 4-game sweep

OAKLAND — Chris Bassitt pitched three scoreless innings less than a month after surgery to repair facial fractures, and the Seattle Mariners rallied against Oakland's bullpen for a 6-5 victory Thursday and a four-game sweep that damaged the Athletics' wild-card hopes.

Seattle matched its season high with its fifth straight win, won its ninth in a row over the A's and moved within two games of the idle Yankees for the second AL wild-card spot with nine games remaining. Oakland lost its season-worst sixth straight game and fell four games back of New York.

Bassitt, a 32-year-old right-hander, was struck by a 100 mph line drive off the bat of Brian Goodwin of the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 17 and had surgery seven days later on three fractures.

He took the field to a standing ovation from the crowd of 4,966 and allowed one hit in three scoreless innings — J.P. Crawford's leadoff single — struck out four and walked one.

Oakland led 3-0 when Abraham Toro hit an RBI double in the fourth. Sean Murphy boosted the lead with a home run in the bottom half, but Cal Raleigh cut the deficit to 4-3 with a two-run homer in the fifth.

Haniger's 35th homer tied the score in the sixth, and Luis Torrens followed wityh a go-ahead, two-run homer off Jake Diekman (3-3).