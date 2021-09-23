MLB: Caratini, Padres beat Giants 7-6 in 10 to tighten NL West

Pinch-hitter Austin Slater hit a three-run homer off lefty reliever Tim Hill to give the Giants a 5-4 lead with one out in the sixth. It was Slater’s 11th homer of the season and San Francisco’s 17th pinch-homer of the year, tied for the most in baseball history.

With two outs in the bottom of the inning, Grisham and Kim hit consecutive homers off Jose Quintana for a 6-5 lead. It was Grisham's 15th and Kim's seventh.

The Giants came right back and tied it with two outs in the seventh on consecutive doubles by pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores and La Stella.

Yu Darvish was cruising with a 4-2 lead when he walked La Stella to open the sixth and allowed a single to Brandon Belt. Darvish struck out Kris Bryant and made way for Hill, who allowed Slater's shot to left.

The Padres staked Darvish to a 4-0 lead in the first before the right-hander allowed Mike Yastrzemski's two-run homer with two outs in the second, his 24th.

San Diego jumped on shaky Logan Webb in the first inning for four runs on three hits, two walks, a hit batsman and a wild pitch. Profar was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Grisham hit a sacrifice fly and Kim and Caratini hit RBI singles.