MLB: Chapman leads A's over Rays 3-2 in McClanahan's debut

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Matt Chapman homered and hit a go-ahead double with two outs in the ninth inning, leading the Oakland Athletics over the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 Thursday.

Shane McClanahan, a Tampa Bay left-hander starting on the day after his 24th birthday, made an unusual regular-season debut, becoming the fourth player to appear in the regular season after first playing in the postseason.

Throwing at up to 100.5 mph, he was given a 1-0 lead when Austin Meadows hit an RBI double in the first off Chris Bassitt.

Ramón Laureano's run-scoring double tied the score in the third, and Chapman put Oakland ahead 2-1 in the fourth with his fourth homer this season.

“I’ve had some good swings this year but I feel like I haven’t been able to repeat them,” said Chapman, who raised his average from .169 to .184. “To put two at-bats together like that felt good.”

Brandon Lowe tied the score an inning later with his fourth homer.

Jed Lowrie walked off Diego Castillo (0-2) with one out in the ninth, Sean Murphy flied out and Chapman doubled over the glove of right fielder Brett Phillips, who tried for a leaping catch at the front of the warning track.