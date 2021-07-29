MLB: Crawford back with 2-run double as Giants blank Dodgers 5-0

San Francisco jumped on David Price (4-1) for four runs, three earned, in 4 1/3 innings. He is 0-3 in his career against the Giants.

Crawford, who missed nine games while on the 10-day injured list, put the Giants up with his double to left in the first.

“The crowd was into it already there in the first,” Crawford said. “To be able to do something in that at-bat was pretty fun.”

Flores added an RBI double in the second and Slater singled home a run in the fourth.

The Dodgers were down 4-0 when they loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth, but lefty García struck out Cody Bellinger on three pitches to end the threat.

“That was a pivotal spot,” Roberts said. “Could’ve changed the game, but they made the pitch when they needed to."

Wade tacked on an insurance run for the Giants with an RBI double in the seventh, his first career hit off a left-handed pitcher. He was previously 0 for 31.

