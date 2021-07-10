MLB: Crawford blasts 18th home run, Giants thump Nationals 10-4

Lester had won five of his six career starts against the Giants before Saturday. The five-time All-Star retired eight batters and allowed nine hits and eight runs — three earned. It’s the second time in his last four starts that Lester failed to make it out of the third.

WILD FIRST

The Giants scored three unearned runs in the first after left fielder Gerardo Parra dropped Darin Ruf’s deep fly ball. San Francisco batted around and had three infield singles, including one by Joey Bart, who hit a line drive that Lester fielded between his legs but couldn’t hold on to.

ROSTER MOVES

Bart went 2 for 5 after being called up from Triple-A Sacramento by the Giants. RHP Logan Webb was optioned to the River Cats. Webb started for San Francisco on Friday after a lengthy stay on the injured list.

Washington called up Jakson Reetz from Triple-A Rochester after Yan Gomes was put on the IL. Reetz doubled in the ninth for his first major league hit. Kyle Lobstein was designated for assignment. Lobstein had a 20.25 ERA in three games as a reliever with the Nationals.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: Gomes had an MRI on Saturday after coming out of Friday night’s game because of the injury.