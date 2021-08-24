MLB: Flexen, Mariners down reeling A's, 5-1

SLOW SALES

Mariners: With the way the off days line up, the Mariners will stick with their regular rotation that gives the starters an extra day of rest they could use at this stage, Servais said.

Athletics: RHP Chris Bassitt's facial surgery in Chicago went as planned and the A's are encouraged after the pitcher was hit by a line drive against the White Sox last week. Plastic surgeon Dr. Peter Revenaugh at the Rush Medical Center performed the operation to stabilize three fractured cheekbones while also removing other small fractured bones. The team said “Chris is stable and resting comfortably and will have follow-up appointments upon his arrival to Oakland," which is expected to be later this week. “Very successful, so that is great news,” Melvin said. “All the little nuance things that we probably knew about in there all went beautifully, took out fragments, the whole bit. So I think it went exceptionally well and everybody feels great about that.”