MLB: Giants beat Brewers 5-1, move into 1st-place tie atop National League West

Slater put San Francisco in front when he drove Lauer's first pitch over the wall in left-center for for his second career leadoff drive. Slater also became the 10th Giant to reach 10 homers this season, the most in franchise history.

The Brewers tied the game in the fourth on an RBI double by Jace Peterson, scoring Luis Urías.

Tyler Rogers (5-1) got the win, striking out the side in the top of the eighth to lower his ERA to 1.80.

Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell was ejected with two outs in the ninth for arguing a foul ball that was initially ruled a two-run homer for Willy Adames.

“In the end, I think they got that call right,” Counsell said. “When a guy that’s 75 feet away from the call gets the call reversed, it’s just a little suspicious. So that was my argument, but they got it right.”

Neither starting pitcher factored into the decision, but both were dominant. Webb matched his career high with 10 strikeouts. He hasn’t lost since May 5 at Colorado.

Lauer struck out four and walked one.

Giants infielder Wilmer Flores was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain, and infielder Mauricio Dubón was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.