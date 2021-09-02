MLB: Giants beat Brewers 5-1, move into 1st-place tie atop National League West

SAN FRANCISCO — Thairo Estrada hit a three-run homer during San Francisco's four-run eighth inning, and the Giants beat the Brewers 5-1 on Thursday to avoid a four-game sweep.
A day after falling out of first place for the first time since May 30, the Giants (85-49) moved into a tie atop the NL West with the idle Los Angeles Dodgers. The archrivals face off in a three-game series beginning Friday night.
Austin Slater also connected, and Logan Webb pitched seven sparkling innings. San Francisco had dropped four in a row.
“I think it was a much-needed victory for us,” manager Gabe Kapler said. "It’s a good boost of confidence going into the next series, but obviously, all of our attention and focus was on today’s game.”
Milwaukee (82-53) wasted a terrific performance by Eric Lauer, who tossed seven innings of three-hit ball. The NL Central leaders had won four in a row.
Darin Ruf put the Giants ahead to stay with a two-out RBI double off Devin Williams in the eighth. Estrada followed with a drive to left for his fourth homer.
“My approach was just to relax, look for a pitch up, something that I was able to drive," Estrada said through a translator.
Williams (7-2) got two outs and was charged with four runs. The 2020 NL Rookie of the Year allowed one unearned run over his previous 22 appearances, striking out 31 in 21 innings.
Slater put San Francisco in front when he drove Lauer's first pitch over the wall in left-center for for his second career leadoff drive. Slater also became the 10th Giant to reach 10 homers this season, the most in franchise history.
The Brewers tied the game in the fourth on an RBI double by Jace Peterson, scoring Luis Urías.
Tyler Rogers (5-1) got the win, striking out the side in the top of the eighth to lower his ERA to 1.80.
Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell was ejected with two outs in the ninth for arguing a foul ball that was initially ruled a two-run homer for Willy Adames.
“In the end, I think they got that call right,” Counsell said. “When a guy that’s 75 feet away from the call gets the call reversed, it’s just a little suspicious. So that was my argument, but they got it right.”
Neither starting pitcher factored into the decision, but both were dominant. Webb matched his career high with 10 strikeouts. He hasn’t lost since May 5 at Colorado.
Lauer struck out four and walked one.
Giants infielder Wilmer Flores was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain, and infielder Mauricio Dubón was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.
“It’s on the mild side, but it definitely showed up on the scan,” Kapler said. “So it’s going to be a couple of weeks for him.”
Third baseman Evan Longoria (bruised hand) took numerous swings in the cage Wednesday and could be nearing a return. Second baseman Tommy La Stella (left side tightness) also hit in the cage Wednesday and is expected to rejoin the lineup soon.
San Francisco hitting coach Justin Viele returned to the team after missing six games due to COVID-19 contact tracing.
“I think we missed Justin,” Kapler said. “This is kind of a thing that probably goes a little bit unnoticed, but his presence has been missed, both in the dugout and in the cage.”
Kapler could not comment on Viele’s vaccination status but confirmed he tested negative.
Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani (11-6, 3.38 ERA) will take the hill Friday night as San Francisco welcomes the Dodgers for a three-game series, with first place in the NL West on the line.
Athletics 8, Tigers 6
DETROIT — Jed Lowrie hit a three-run homer in the first inning for the first of Oakland’s eight two-out runs against Matt Manning on Thursday.
Mark Canha followed Lowrie’s shot with another homer for 4-0 lead. It was the 14th homer of the season for both Lowrie and Canha, and each went to the opposite field to reach the seats. Lowrie drilled a 411-foot shot to left-center, and Canha drove one out to right-center.
Khris Davis’ RBI double in the fourth made it 8-0 before the Tigers battled back by scoring six runs. Oakland manager Bob Melvin inserted Davis for the switch-hitting Lowrie that inning after Detroit left-hander Miguel Del Pozo relieved Manning.
“Jed’s got a little wrist thing going on,” Melvin said. “Hopefully, tomorrow it’s OK for him to hit right-handed. But he was only left-handed available today.”
Oakland starter Frankie Montas (11-9) had a one-hit shutout through four innings. Victor Reyes’ one-out triple in the fourth was the only hit allowed until Harold Castro led off the fifth with a long home run.
Castro’s towering shot into the second row of shrubs beyond the center field wall was estimated at 447 feet. It was only his third of the season, but second homer in two days. Castro, who had 60 singles among 70 hits entering the game, recently decided to try generating more power, and has experienced quick success in that regard.
His homer was the longest by a Tiger at home this season. The only deeper shot by a Detroit hitter this season was Akil Baddoo’s 450-footer in Houston.
Baddoo’s two-run homer, his 12th of the season, ignited the Tigers in the seventh and Montas was relieved by Deolis Guerra. Jeimer Candelario’s three-run homer after a pair of singles cut the lead to two runs.
Detroit turned the tables on Oakland that inning, scoring all five runs with two outs.
Montas was coming off a pair of seven-inning, two-hit shutout starts against two of the most productive offenses in baseball — the San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees. However, the Tigers hit the first homers he’d allowed since July 23 at Seattle to mount a comeback.
“I’ve already got three walks,” Montas said, “and so I’ve got to challenge them. They put good swings on the ball. You’ve got to give them some credit on that.
“But the key for me has just been attacking the zone and hitting my spots. When I’m throwing strikes and not falling behind in counts, those are the days when I pitch really good.”
Manning (3-6), a 6-foot-6 rookie right-hander, was coming off three consecutive impressive starts. He posted a 3.24 ERA in those outings, but was relieved with two outs in the fourth inning after allowing eight runs on eight hits.
Detroit relievers Miguel Del Pozo, Derek Holland and Alex Lange combined for 5 1/3 innings of shutout relief.
Sergio Romo closed out the ninth for his 136th career save.
Candelario made a bid to tie the game, but his drive off Romo went foul before he was retired for the second out on a drive to the warning track in left. Eric Haase grounded out to end the game.
“Great at-bats by Jeimer,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “We had some really, really good at-bats when we were down, which is a (sign of) maturity in a team that I really appreciate.”
Oakland continues its six-game trip Friday in Toronto with left-hander Sean Manaea (8-9, 3.97 ERA) facing Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah (5-2, 3.15).