MLB: Giants get 4 in 9th to beat Rockies; 1st team with 90 wins

DENVER — LaMonte Wade Jr. and Evan Longoria each had two RBIs during a four-run rally in the ninth inning and the streaking San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 7-4 on Wednesday.

The Giants (90-50) won their fourth straight and became the first team in the majors to win 90 games. They began the day with a one-game lead in the NL West over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Brandon Crawford homered and Brandon Belt had three hits for San Francisco. Tyler Rogers (6-1) worked a scoreless eighth inning and Jake McGee pitched the ninth for his 30th save.

The Giants trailed 4-3 when Carlos Estévez (2-4) walked pinch-hitter Buster Posey to open the ninth and two straight singles loaded the bases. Wade lined another single to right-center to give the Giants the lead.

Longoria doubled to center to cap the comeback.

Elías Díaz, who also had two doubles, put Colorado ahead 4-3 with his 16th homer in the sixth.

San Francisco starter Anthony DeSclafani gave up three straight singles, including one to pitcher Jon Gray that drove in the first run, before exiting with one out in the fifth.

A groundout and Trevor Story’s double gave Colorado a 3-0 lead.