MLB: Giants hit 3 HRs, Gausman solid in a 7-1 win over Padres

SAN FRANCISCO — Brandon Crawford, Brandon Belt and Austin Slater homered and the San Francisco Giants kept rolling at home, beating the San Diego Padres 7-1 Saturday.

Kevin Gausman (3-0) permitted three hits and struck out seven in six smooth innings before San Francisco’s bullpen blanked the Padres for the final three innings.

Lightly regarded when the season began, the Giants (20-13) own the National League’s best record and a 2 1/2-game lead over second-place San Diego in the West. The Giants have thrived at home, posting a 12-3 record at Oracle Park.

Crawford ignited the Giants with his seventh homer of the season, a three-run drive in the third inning off Joe Musgrove (2-4).

Jake Cronenworth singled to open the Padres fifth, stole second base and advanced to third on catcher Curt Casali’s accompanying throwing error, then scored on Austin Nola’s groundout.

Slater had a pinch-hit RBI single in the sixth, stayed in the game to play the outfield and had a two-run homer to center field in the eighth.

Gausman allowed only three Padres to reach scoring position. He retired 11 consecutive batters from the first through fifth innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM