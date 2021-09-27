MLB: Giants hold NL West lead, top Rockies; Belt's hand injured

“He knows when the best way for him to get on base is to put a bunt down. He knows when the best way to get on base is to take pitches,” Kapler said of Belt. “Not surprised. Thought it was a smart play against a tough lefty late in the game."

Belt’s absence was magnified when Flores’ error in the seventh contributed to the tying run.

Crawford was optimistic Belt wouldn’t be out long.

“It’s scary when it’s a fastball or a hard pitch either close to his hand or on his hands,” he said. “There are so many little bones that can break. From talking to him, he seems like he should be all right, not miss too much time.”

San Francisco had to work for its sixth straight win at Coors Field, and its 102nd victory overall — its most since winning 103 in 1993.

It was 2-all when reliever Daniel Bard (7-8) walked Steven Duggar and Flores, and pinch-hitter Tommy La Stella lined an RBI single with one out.

Rockies manager Bud Black turned to Tyler Kinley to keep it close instead of allowing Bard to face Crawford.