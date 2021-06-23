MLB: Giants overcome Ohtani, rally in 13th for 9-3 win over Halos

Alex Dickerson became the first major leaguer to get three hits off Ohtani, but the Japanese superstar issued just one walk and induced 21 swings and misses, the second-most in his major league career, according to Statcast.

Ohtani also batted second but went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts at the plate after beginning the day tied for the major league lead with 23 homers. He has hit for himself in eight of his career-high 11 mound starts this season.

This was the first game in major league history in which the NL team used the designated hitter and the AL team did not.

Angels manager Joe Maddon let Ohtani hit even though leadoff hitter Justin Upton was sidelined by a back injury. That left Los Angeles with just a two-man bench of position players: utilityman Phil Gosselin and catcher Max Stassi, who both pinch-hit before the 12th.

That's when Maddon's strategy gamble forced the Angels into several jams: When Suzuki was injured by Duggar’s foul ball off his mask, they had to bring in Ward from left field to be their catcher, while Canning took over in left. Ward performed well at the position he played early in his baseball career, while no balls went to Canning in left.