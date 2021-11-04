MLB: Giants’ Posey calls it a career

SAN FRANCISCO — Initially, as a young player more than a decade ago, Buster Posey had a tough time understanding how the San Francisco Giants strive to humanize their players, to connect them with a fan base that wants nothing more than to get to know the star athletes they support.

He certainly gets it now. He appreciates his place in leaving lasting memories for families to cherish and pass down, and what he means to connecting a community — and even all those Bay Area dogs out there named Buster and Posey.

Posey offered a heartfelt goodbye to baseball on Thursday following a decorated 12-year career with the Giants during which he won three World Series championships and guided a long list of star pitchers, but also an equally impressive career off the field such as his tireless commitment to pediatric cancer and helping others.

Part of the reason he is walking away now at age 34 after one of his best seasons yet is to spend more time with his four children. And no doubt he will be busy. Posey opted out of the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season after he and wife Kristen adopted prematurely born baby girls to join older twins Addison and Lee.

“I think the year off probably did play into the decision a little bit,” Posey said. “I didn’t approach the season and say this is definitely it. ... I can honestly say no, playing the way I did didn't sway me, and I think that's part of the reason that I do feel at peace with my decision.”

The Giants had been prepared to exercise Posey's $22 million club option for 2022 if he wanted to play, but he had an inkling before this record-setting, 107-win Giants season started this could be it.

“I kind of went into this last season feeling like it might be my last,” Posey said. “Just gave myself some space in my mind to be OK with deciding otherwise if I wanted to keep playing and I really just never wavered.”

Now, the Giants must ponder life without Posey behind the plate.

“Is this like a definite, for sure thing?" president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi quipped. "I just had to ask.”

Posey hinted during the playoffs he might be done.

“I'm definitely just going to take some time with my wife, talk with her, be able to be full-time dad of four kids for the first time in a while,” the seven-time All-Star said. “Yeah, just kind of take it slow and see how things progress.”

Posey batted .304 with 18 homers and 56 RBIs, showing his surgically repaired right hip had finally regained full strength three years post-op.

The 2010 NL Rookie of the Year, Posey came back from a devastating, season-ending leg injury in 2011 to win NL MVP the following year.

He tore three ligaments in his left ankle and broke a bone in his lower leg when he was run over by the Marlins’ Scott Cousins on May 25, 2011. Posey responded by winning the 2012 batting crown and MVP honors while leading the Giants to a second World Series championship in a three-year span. In all, he won World Series titles in 2010, ‘12 and ’14.

He advocated for rules to better protect against home-plate collisions to avoid injuries for both catchers and baserunners alike.

“I try to keep myself out of the conversation as much as I can because I know people are going to connect me to it regardless,” Posey said in January 2014. “I’m just kind of sitting back and letting the higher powers hammer it out. I have my thoughts but I’ll keep them to myself.”

Posey was selected by the Giants fifth overall in the first round of the 2008 draft out of Florida State, where in May 2008 he played all nine fielding positions in the same game.

“Buster Posey hangs 'em up. What an incredible career for a lifelong Giant,” former Oakland Athletics left-hander Dallas Braden wrote on Twitter. “The statue is already being built.”