MLB: Giants score 4 in 9th to tie, beat Diamondbacks 5-4 in 10

Kelly gave up three hits, walked two and struck out four. He threw 102 pitches and only had one inning with more than one baserunner — the second, when Crawford singled and Belt drew a walk.

The Diamondbacks struck early against Alex Wood. Nick Ahmed doubled to center leading off, moved to third on a flyout and after a pair of walks, Smith lined a hit just to the right of second baseman Solano to score two runs.

Smith, who was out for a week on the COVID-19 list, delivered again in the third following singles by Carson Kelly and Christian Walker. Smith’s single under Solano’s glove brought Kelly home. Jake Hager later walked with the bases loaded for his first major league RBI and a 4-0 Arizona lead.

Wood lasted four innings, throwing 80 pitches. He walked three, hit a batter and struck out five. Because his teammates came back in the ninth, he still has not been charged with a loss since June 1.

MOVES

Giants: Belt, sidelined since June 25 with right knee inflammation, was activated Thursday and batted seventh at his familiar first base spot. He was 1 for 3 with a walk.