MLB: Gray stays perfect at home, Rockies beat Giants, 6-5

DENVER — Jon Gray tossed six strong innings and helped himself with an RBI single, and the Colorado Rockies held off the San Francisco Giants for a 6-5 win Wednesday.

Gray (4-2) allowed two runs and four hits. The right-hander also struck out eight and walked two while improving to 4-0 in five home starts.

Daniel Bard worked a shaky ninth for his third save in five opportunities. The Giants scored an unearned run on catcher Dom Nuñez's throwing error, but Darin Ruf bounced to shortstop with a runner on third for the final out.

The start of the game was delayed 1 hour, 25 minutes, due to inclement weather.

Brandon Crawford continued his hot hitting against the Rockies with a two-run homer in the second inning. Crawford is 10 for 23 with four homers, six walks and 10 RBIs in eight games against Colorado this season.

Giants starter Logan Webb retired his first 10 batters, but the Rockies got to him the second time through the lineup.

Charlie Blackmon hit a tying two-run single in the fourth. A walk loaded the bases and Alan Trejo got his first major league RBI with a four-pitch walk, ending Webb’s afternoon.