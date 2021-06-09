MLB: Holt walk-off hit for Rangers in 4-3 win over Giants in 11

The Giants, still with the NL's best record at 38-23, matched a 20-year-old club record with multiple homers in their seventh consecutive road game. They are 2-5 in extra innings.

Long, who three years ago had decided to stop playing baseball after being released by Tampa Bay on the final day of spring training, had a stretch when he struck out five consecutive batters. The 25-year-old lefty came on in the second inning as planned, throwing 47 of 69 pitches for strikes after Zack Littell was used as an opener in his first big league start since 2018.

Eli White's leadoff double in the sixth was the first Rangers hit, chasing Long, and White scored on a groundout by Kiner-Falefa that cut the deficit to 2-1.

Gibson struck out five and walked two over six innings, and the only runs he allowed were homers by Vosler and Tromp starting the fourth. The right-hander's AL-best ERA went up slightly to 2.13, still better than New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole's 2.26 going into his scheduled start Wednesday night.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: OF Alex Dickerson was placed on the 10-day injured list with an upper back strain and tightness. He appeared to be in discomfort after a swinging strikeout in his only at-bat Tuesday night, when he started as the designated hitter.