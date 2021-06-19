MLB: Hoskins ends slump with 6 RBIs, Phillies top Giants

SAN FRANCISCO — Rhys Hoskins broke out a 2 for 40 slump with a pair of home runs and a career-best six RBIs, leading the Philadelphia Phillies over the San Francisco Giants 13-6 on Saturday.

Ronald Torreyes also homered and drove in three runs as the Phillies won at San Francisco for the second time in nine games since 2018.

Bryce Harper doubled and scored. Alec Bohm had three of Philadelphia's 16 hits and had two RBIs.

Brandon Belt and Mike Yastrzemski homered for San Francisco. The were four lead changes in the first three innings before Philadelphia pulled away.

Torreyes broke a 6-all tie with a leadoff home run against Jarlin García (0-2) in the sixth.

Hoskins hit a two-run homer off Alex Wood in a the second, a 435-foot drive to left, had an RBI double in the sixth and a three-run homer against Coner Menez in the seventh, Hoskins' 15th home run this season.

Hoskins has three multi-homer games this season after achieving the feat twice during a three-day stretch in April.

Ranger Suárez (3-1) struck out three and retired eight batters.