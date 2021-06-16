MLB: Laureano returns with homer and nifty catch as streaking A’s top Angels

OAKLAND — Ramón Laureano hit a home run and took one away in his return from the injured list as the Oakland Athletics rallied past the Los Angeles Angels 8-4 Wednesday for their sixth straight win.

Shohei Ohtani homered for the second straight day, giving him 19 for the Angels. He also neatly bunted against the shift for a single and stole his team-leading 10th base, a day before he was scheduled to start on the mound.

Laureano, who missed 17 games with a strained right hip, perfectly timed his jump to reach over the fence and catch Justin Upton's flyball in the fourth. The acrobatic center fielder was credited with the fifth homer-saving grab in his career.

In the bottom of the fourth, Laureano connected for his 12th homer, cutting the Angels' lead to 4-1.

Angels starter Griffin Canning limited the A’s to two earned runs on three hits and two walks in five innings. But Oakland teed off on lefty reliever Tony Watson during a six-run sixth.

Watson (2-3) faced six batters and didn’t record an out, surrendering six earned runs on five hits and a walk.

Matt Olson singled twice in the big inning, finishing 3 for 4 with an RBI. Mark Canha, Matt Chapman, Chad Pinder and Tony Kemp also drove in runs in the inning.