MLB: Manaea, A's hand D-backs 19th straight road loss, 4-0

OAKLAND — Sean Manaea pitched six innings of two-hit ball, and the Oakland Athletics handed Arizona its 19th straight road loss with a 4-0 victory over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Mark Canha had two hits and two RBIs for Oakland, and Jed Lowrie finished with three hits. The AL West leaders won for the sixth time in seven games.

The Diamondbacks dropped their seventh straight game overall. Their road slide is the longest such streak in major league baseball since 1985.

Manaea (5-2) extended his scoreless streak to 15 innings. He struck out three and walked two in his second straight win.

Oakland jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning. Canha hit a two-run triple and scored on Lowrie's single.

Arizona center fielder Ketel Marte nearly made a spectacular catch on Canha’s hit, but the ball bounced out of his glove following a collision with the wall. The ruling was upheld by a replay review.

Diamondbacks right-hander Matt Peacock left with two out in the second after taking a comebacker off his pitching hand. Peacock (2-3) was charged with three runs and three hits.

The A’s added an insurance run in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Matt Olson, who leads the team with 41 RBIs.