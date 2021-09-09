MLB: Manaea fans 9, A’s beat White Sox 3-1

OAKLAND — Sean Manaea struck out nine in seven dominant innings, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Chicago White Sox 3-1 on Thursday.

Manaea (9-9) allowed one run and five hits in his first win since July 28. The left-hander went 0-3 with an 8.00 ERA in his previous six starts.

Tony Kemp and Matt Chapman each drove in a run for Oakland, which took two of three games in the series.

José Abreu had two hits and drove in a run for the White Sox, who have lost 10 of their last 11 regular-season games at the Oakland Coliseum.

Kemp put the A’s ahead with a run-scoring triple against Reynaldo López (3-2) in the second. The White Sox tied it when Abreu singled home Cesar Hernandez in the third, giving him 104 RBIs on the year.

Oakland answered with two unearned runs in the bottom of the third. López attempted to pick off Starling Marte at second base, but his throw went into center field, allowing Marte to score and Matt Olson to go from first to third. Chapman then drove in Olson with a sacrifice fly.

López was charged with one earned run and six hits in five innings.

Andrew Chafin pitched a scoreless ninth inning to record his third save.