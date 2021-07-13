MLB: Manfred says fate of A's in Oakland to be decided in coming months

“The Oakland process is at an end,” Manfred said. "John Fisher, Dave Kaval have devoted literally millions of dollars to the effort to get a ballpark proposal that could be supported by the city of Oakland and Alameda County. That proposal is in front of the relevant governmental authorities. There are really crucial votes that are going to take place over the next couple of months, and that’s going to determine the fate of baseball in Oakland.

“I do want to say this: Those terms that are going to be voted on involve investments of well over a billion dollars by John Fisher and his family, and that is one heck of a commitment to a community. So it’s not about that. John Fisher has done everything I’ve asked him to do in terms of trying to keep the A’s in Oakland and more than I asked him to do in terms of financial commitments. So we’re going to know one way or the other what’s going to happen with Oakland in the next couple of months. And if you can’t get a ballpark, I think that that the relocation process, whether it’s Los Vegas or a broader array of cities that get considered, is going to take on more pace.”