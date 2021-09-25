MLB: Marte's double in 9th lifts A's 2-1, stalls Astros

Valdez gave up one run and three hits in 6 2/3 innings. He walked four and struck out three.

Tucker struck out swinging in his first two at-bats before sending a towering, solo drive off Manaea in the seventh for the Astros’ second hit.

Oakland tied it in the bottom half on Harrison’s two-out bloop single off Kendall Graveman that fell in just over the head of shortstop Carlos Correa. Graveman, the former A’s starter, had just replaced Valdez.

SHORT HOPS

Oakland’s Matt Chapman, who tied a franchise record with five strikeouts on Friday, was in a 10 for 63 (.159) slump when he drew a one-out walk off Graveman to load the bases in the eighth … Tony Kemp struck out looking as a pinch-hitter, ending a streak of 88 consecutive plate appearances without striking out. It was the longest streak by an A’s player since 1974.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: RHP Pedro Baez (shoulder soreness) is continuing his rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land and was scheduled to pitch Saturday night.

Athletics: Harrison was back in the lineup after being forced out of Friday night’s game when he fouled two balls off his lower left leg in the same at-bat.