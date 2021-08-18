MLB: Mets respond to Cohen tweet with 12-inning win over Giants

New York starter Tylor Megill pitched six innings, allowing just one run. Jeurys Familia (7-3) surrendered an unearned run in the 11th but still got the win.

DEFENSIVE GEMS

The Giants made a pair of highlight-reel defensive plays to keep the game tied at 1 in the late innings. In the ninth, shortstop Brandon Crawford robbed Dominic Smith of a single up the middle by diving to his left and using his glove to flip the ball to second base, forcing out Conforto.

The next inning, with a runner on first base, Wade took an extra-base hit away from Pillar with a leaping catch against the left-field wall.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: C James McCann missed his second straight game with back spasms and could go on the injured list if he doesn’t improve in the coming days. ... SS Javier Báez (back spasms) fielded grounders for the third day in a row. He is eligible to come off the IL Sunday.