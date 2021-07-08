MLB: Montas leads A's over Astros 2-1

HOUSTON — Jed Lowrie and Matt Olson drove in a run each to back a strong start by Frankie Montas and give the Oakland Athletics a 2-1 win over the Houston Astros on Thursday.

The victory stopped a three-game skid for Oakland and ended a six-game winning streak for the Astros, who lead the AL West.

Lance McCullers Jr. (6-2) lost for the first time in 10 starts since April 14.

Montas (8-7) fanned 10 while allowing five hits and a run over 6 2/3 innings for the win. Jake Diekman gave up one hit in a scoreless ninth for his seventh save in 11 chances.

The Athletics jumped on McCullers early. Elvis Andrus doubled with one out in the first, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and scored on Olson's ground-rule double.

Lowrie singled on a grounder to center field to score Olson and make it 2-0.

The Astros had trouble getting much going against Montas for most of the day. They managed just three singles through the first six innings, two by Yuli Gurriel and one by Chas McCormick.

Montas had retired seven in a row when Kyle Tucker doubled to right field with two outs in the seventh.