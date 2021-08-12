MLB: Moreland 2 HRs, Bassitt AL-high 12th W, A's bop Indians 17-0

CLEVELAND — Mitch Moreland homered twice, Chris Bassitt posted his AL-leading 12th win and the Oakland Athletics routed the Cleveland Indians 17-0 on Thursday for their seventh straight victory.

By the end, the only drama involved Matt Chapman, who walked in his first five plate appearances for Oakland. The remaining fans from the crowd of 16,559 on a sweltering afternoon were cheering for a record-tying sixth walk when he batted in the ninth inning, and expressed their disappointment after he struck out swinging against Blake Parker on a 1-2 pitch.

Bryce Harper, Jeff Bagwell and Jimmie Foxx share the major league mark of six walks in a game. Chapman became the first Oakland player since Mark McGwire in 1997 to walk five times.

Matt Canha and Starling Marte each drove in three runs and Chapman scored three times as the Athletics moved a season-high 18 games over .500, enjoying an easy day after rallying for late victories the previous two nights.

Bassitt (12-3) allowed three hits in six innings, striking out six and walking two. The right-hander has a nine-game road winning streak, tying Bob Welch’s club record set in 1989-90. Bassitt hasn’t lost away from home since Sept. 12, 2020.