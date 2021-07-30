MLB: Nationals trade Gomes, Harrison to A's amid big overhaul

Turner is a force all over the field, batting .322 with 18 home runs and 49 RBs, along with 21 stolen bases.

Turner is currently out of action after testing positive for COVID-19. He singled and scored in the first inning at Philadelphia on Tuesday night, then was pulled from the game.

The 28-year-old Turner was All-Star for the first time this season. He tied a major league record by hitting for the cycle for the third time in his career, doing it last month on his birthday.

Turner is a career .300 hitter in seven seasons who also has started in center field and second base in the majors. That would certainly appeal to the Dodgers, who employ a lot of versatile players.

He is earning $13 million this season, is eligible for arbitration next winter and can become a free agent after the 2022 World Series.

Corey Seager was the Series MVP last year as the Dodgers shortstop. He suffered a broken right hand when he was hit by a pitch on May 15 and has been on the injured list since then.

Seager has been at the Dodgers' spring complex getting back in game shape, and there was talk he could rejoin the club this weekend.