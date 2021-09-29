MLB: Newman, Mendoza will be ESPN's 1st all-female baseball duo

On July 20, Newman joined Sarah Langs, Alanna Rizzo, Heidi Watney and Lauren Gardner for the first national all-female broadcast.

ESPN tried to look for opportunities to have Newman call some games earlier in the season, but wasn't able to make it work until now. Newman also did the Sept. 22 matchup between San Diego and San Francisco on ESPN with Doug Glanville.

Newman and Mendoza both said that they found out about being paired on Wednesday like they would other assignments — very matter of fact without a lot of meetings.

“It wasn't like it was made internally to be this huge deal, more just two women that we feel like are doing a good job and we want to put them both on the same broadcast,” said Mendoza, who is in her seventh season as an MLB analyst on ESPN.

Newman first got the opportunity to meet Mendoza two years ago during the Washington Nationals' postseason run. Even though the game does have pennant race implications, Newman plans on handling the broadcast the same way she does every game.