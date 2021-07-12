MLB: Oakland drafts another Max Muncy

DENVER — The Oakland Athletics are getting a Max Muncy do-over.

Nine years after drafting the one who now plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers, they took another with the 25th pick in the amateur draft Sunday night. The two Max Muncys are not related — although the younger one gets asked about his namesake at least once a day — but do share the same Aug. 25 birthday.

“We were joking we only take Max Muncys that are born on the same day,” cracked Eric Kubota, the director of scouting for Oakland. “It’s kind of unique, but aside from the name, we really like the player, too.”

For the Athletics, this was Max Muncy déjà vu.

The 30-year Muncy was taken in the fifth round of the 2012 draft by Oakland and rose through the ranks. He hit .195 with five homers over 96 games with the A's.

Released in 2017, the Dodgers picked him up. He helped them to a World Series title last season and was chosen to his second All-Star team this year.

On Sunday, it was definitely a good day to be Max Muncy — both of them. The older Muncy sent the Dodgers into the All-Star break on a high note with a game-ending, three-run homer.