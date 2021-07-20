MLB: Oakland OKs terms for $12B ballpark, A's not happy

OAKLAND — The Oakland City Council on Tuesday approved preliminary terms for a new $12 billion waterfront ballpark project for the Oakland Athletics, but it's unclear if the vote will be enough to keep the baseball team at the negotiating table instead of leaving the San Francisco Bay Area city.
The 6-1 vote backed the proposal that requires the development to include affordable housing, tenant protections and environmental measures, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
Mayor Libby Schaaf and council leaders said the vote marks a milestone in negotiations, despite city officials being able to reach a deal with the team in last-minute negotiations.
“This is the path to keeping the A’s rooted in Oakland in a way that protects our port and taxpayers and will produce the benefits our community demands and deserves,” the city leaders said in a statement.
But A's President Dave Kaval said the financial terms do not work for the team.
“To vote on something we have not been privy to and not had time to digest is a difficult thing for us. It’s hard to understand how that is a path forward," Kaval said at the meeting.
The A’s are the last professional franchise remaining in Oakland after the NBA's Golden State Warriors relocated to San Francisco and the NFL’s Raiders to Las Vegas. The defections weigh heavily on the Bay Area city of roughly 400,000 people, some of whom pleaded with the council Tuesday to work harder to keep the team and accompanying coliseum jobs.
Others, like Emily Wheeler, said good riddance: “The A’s are like an abusive boyfriend and you need to stand up to them."
The A’s project includes a $1 billion privately financed 35,000-seat waterfront ballpark at Howard Terminal, 3,000 residential units, office and retail space, hotel rooms and an indoor performance center.
The team's lease at the aging RingCentral Coliseum runs through 2024. The league has said rebuilding at the current location is not a viable option. In May, Major League Baseball instructed Oakland’s brass to explore relocation options if no ballpark agreement could be reached.
A’s blank Angels 6-0
Matt Olson homered for the second straight game and James Kaprielian tossed six scoreless innings as Oakland blanked Los Angeles on Tuesday to sweep a two-game series.
Kaprielian (5-3) scattered five hits and two walks, striking out seven. The rookie right-hander lowered his ERA to 2.65.
“I think we did a good job of staying in attack mode,” Kaprielian said. “I believe in the guys who are behind me, I believe in the guy who’s behind the dish and I believe in my stuff. So, for me, it’s about executing pitches.”
Added A's manager Bob Melvin: “He seems to be finding another gear. In a year when he gets an opportunity to seize a starting job, not only has he pitched well, he’s gotten better as we’ve gone along and seems to come up big in big situations.”
Olson put Oakland on the board with a homer in the fourth inning, his 25th of the season to tie Kyle Schwarber for fourth most in the majors. He later added an RBI single.
A day after two-way All-Star Shohei Ohtani blanked the A’s for six innings — only to see the bullpen allow a three-run homer following his departure — he was shut out at the plate, going 0 for 3 with three strikeouts and a walk. The Angels left 10 runners on base, finishing the game 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position.
The Athletics scored three runs in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly by Jed Lowrie and a two-run double from Ramón Laureano. Elvis Andrus and Olson tacked on RBI singles in the seventh.
Los Angeles starter José Suárez retired the first 11 batters he faced before allowing four earned runs in 5 2/3 innings. Suárez (4-3) surrendered three hits and a walk with four strikeouts.
Los Angeles manager Joe Maddon was ejected before the bottom of the eighth for arguing with home plate umpire Bill Miller.
“Truth be told, he did say something to one of my guys that I didn’t like and he needed to hear about it,” Maddon said. “No different than good parenting.”
A’s rookie Jacob Wilson recorded his first career hit, a single to center field in the sixth inning. The 30-year-old made his major league debut on July 10 after spending more than eight seasons in the minors.
“It’s been a long time coming for me after spending 10 years trying to get to this situation and put myself in a situation where I can kind of make this dream happen,” Wilson said. “So to go out and get the first hit out of the way, words don’t really describe the feeling you get from that.”
Sean Manaea (6-6, 3.28) will try to snap a four-game losing streak as Oakland begins a four-game series at Seattle on Thursday night. Manaea pitched a four-hit shutout in his last outing against the Mariners on June 2.