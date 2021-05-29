MLB: Ohtani helps Angels top A's 4-0

Angels manager Joe Maddon can't wait to get star center fielder Mike Trout back on the field.

Trout is attending the Angels home games for now as he recovers from a strained right calf that he injured last week and will keep the three-time AL MVP out six to eight weeks.

“He’s a great cheerleader. After we win he’s in the line all the time,” Maddon said. “He attends the meetings, he’s doing everything right. Our goal is to stay in the hunt somehow until he returns. Believe me, a lot of time spent mentally trying to understand how we maintain with this group here and Houston and a lot of the good teams that we’re going to be playing.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: C Max Stassi (concussion) and RHP Chris Rodriguez (inflammation in his pitching shoulder) each made rehab appearances Friday with Triple-A Salt Lake. Stassi was 2 for 3 with a double and RBI while catching five innings. Rodriguez started and pitched one scoreless inning with a walk.