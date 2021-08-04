MLB: Olson hits 2-run, walk-off double, A’s beat Padres 5-4 in 10

OAKLAND — Matt Olson hit a two-run, walk-off double in the 10th inning and the Oakland Athletics rallied past the San Diego Padres 5-4 on Wednesday.

The A's scored twice in the ninth with two outs off closer Mark Melancon to tie it at 3.

After San Diego scored a run in the top of the 10th off Lou Trivino (4-4) to take a 4-3 lead, Olson came to the plate with runners on the corners and no outs.

Olson laced the first pitch he saw from Tim Hill (5-6) off the right field wall, scoring Mark Canha and Starling Marte, and sending the Oakland Coliseum into a frenzy.

“Honestly, I thought it was a sac fly," Olson said. "It carried pretty well for Oakland standards, I think. ... It kept on going and Marte got off well and made a great read on it.”

Oakland posted its AL-leading ninth walk-off win of the season. It's the team's 92nd walk-off win since Bob Melvin became manager in 2011, the most in the majors during that span.

“The expectation level is really high for us late in games," Melvin said. "I think any time we get in a position where we feel like we have a chance to win the game here at home with the last at-bat, we always feel good about it.”