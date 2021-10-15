MLB Playoffs: Flores rung up, San Francisco Giants' super season ends

SAN FRANCISCO — Wilmer Flores swung — or he didn’t — and that was it. Last call for the San Francisco Giants.

A surprising and spectacular ride for the Giants came to a startling halt Thursday night. Flores slowly walked back to the dugout after being called out on a disputed check-swing, finishing a 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the NL Division Series.

“It looked like he didn’t go. I mean, that was my take on it,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said.

“I just think it’s just a disappointing way to end,” he said.

Kapler added: “It’s heightened on the last play of the game ... in this case a check-swing."

“That’s going to be the thing that is talked about quite a bit and I understand why," he said. "I just don’t know how much sense it makes to, for us, on our side, to pick that apart. I don’t know how much, how helpful it’s going to be.”

Kapler’s ballclub, which set a franchise record with 107 wins in the regular season and had stayed a step ahead of the Dodgers the whole year, couldn’t quite finish off the defending World Series champs in a winner-take-all game.