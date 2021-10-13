MLB Playoffs: Playoff series for the ages as Dodgers, Giants go to Game 5

“We’ve had a lot of success here and in the past four, five, six, whatever years, and I think one of the biggest things is there’s teams that operate out of, ‘We want to get here,’ and there’s teams that it’s disappointing if we don’t get there, and I think we’re one of those teams that it’s disappointing if we don’t get there,” Betts said. “I think you sense that in there and you find a way to do little things that you might not do in the regular season. You find a way to impact a game.”

It will be season meeting No. 24 between these talented, even clubs, to be played at 24 Willie Mays Plaza — an ode to the Hall of Famer's jersey number.

San Francisco has won 12 and L.A. 11.

And now these teams that began playing each other in 1884 and have each won 109 times this year meet in an all-or-nothing game.

“I think it’s only fitting,” Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler said.

Game 1 winner Logan Webb, the Rocklin native who was dazzling in his postseason debut, takes the ball again for the Giants while the Dodgers will go to 20-game winner Julio Urías after he pitched the Game 2 triumph.