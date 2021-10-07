MLB Playoffs: Webb to start NLDS Game 1 for division champion Giants

Kapler is eager to see Webb on another big stage as this rivalry takes on a new intensity.

“I don't doubt that there's some really good adrenaline at play here. This has been an exciting month, two months, three months for Logan on many different levels, including what's happened in the batter's box,” Kapler said. “We've seen that that confidence can make your body bounce back well.”

With an extra day of rest, Gausman allowed one run over seven stellar innings in Saturday's extra-inning loss to the Padres as San Francisco missed a chance to clinch the division. He struck out five and gave up six hits, and Kapler noted, “the extra days seemed to bring out the best velocity from Gaus, the best action on the split, a little bit more endurance in-game.”

The 24-year-old Webb insists he and Gausman had no preference who took the ball for the playoff opener, proud to support each other either way.

“He's honestly more excited than I am, for me,” Webb said. “It's pretty cool. That's the type of person he is. That's the whole thing when they asked us, is no matter who throws 1 and 2, we're both going to be available for 5. That's huge for both of us. We're both confident whatever game we throw in. Having a guy like that is pretty special for me.”