MLB: Rangers blast Athletics 8-3

OAKLAND — Joey Gallo homered in his fifth straight game, Nate Lowe went deep twice and the Texas Rangers pounded the Oakland Athletics 8-3 on Thursday.

Gallo finished 3 for 3 with a walk and three RBIs. His five-game homer streak is the longest in the majors this season and tied for second in Rangers history behind Kevin Mench, who homered in seven straight games in 2006.

“I’ve always been somewhat streaky,” Gallo said. “Right now, it’s just nothing can go wrong for me, and I’m not saying that in an arrogant way or a cocky way. It’s just almost surprising. But for me, I just stayed the course. I knew at some point, things would break out and would happen for me.”

Said Rangers manager Chris Woodward: “It’s pretty impressive to watch. It reminds me of Barry Bonds. I know that’s a huge name to throw out there, but when you’re seeing a guy this hot, you don’t even know what to say. You don’t even know what to think.”

Lowe had his second multi-homer game of the season and John Hicks hit his first home run since 2019 as Texas won for the fifth time in six games.