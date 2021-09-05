MLB: Ray fans 10, Blue Jays finish 3-game sweep of struggling A's

Both Ray and Cole have nine double-digit strikeout games, tied for the big league lead.

Ray had victories in back-to-back starts for the first time since winning at Tampa Bay on July 11 and beating Texas on July 16.

The playoff-contending A’s have lost 14 of 20 after winning 12 of the previous 15. Still, Oakland manager Bob Melvin expects his team to bounce back.

“I think the best part of our season is yet to come,” Melvin said. “I think we’re going to get home and we’re going to play our best stretch of baseball.”

Oakland’s Starling Marte returned to the lineup in center field after sitting out Saturday, one day after he was hit on the helmet by a fastball from Toronto rookie right-hander Alek Manoah. Marte went 0 for 4.

Blue Jays center fielder Randal Grichuk made an incredible defensive play in the first, a running catch on Marte’s liner to left-center. Even Marte gestured in approval of Grichuk’s great grab on his way back to the dugout.

“I almost fell on the mound, I was so excited,” Ray said. “That was an amazing catch.”

Semien hit a solo home run in the third against his former team. Four batters later, Kirk hit a three-run drive off Cole Irvin (9-13).