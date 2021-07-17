MLB: Reyes' long homer highlights Indians' 3-2 win over A's

OAKLAND — Franmil Reyes hit his 15th home run into a luxury suite in center field, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Oakland Athletics 3-2 on Saturday.

Cal Quantrill threw five effective innings to win his second consecutive start. Cesar Hernandez had an RBI double and Austin Hedges added two hits as the Indians won their fourth in five games.

James Karinchak retired Elvis Andrus with two on to save it.

Reyes crushed an 0-1 pitch from J.B. Wendelken high over the center field fence for a solo shot that gave Cleveland a 3-1 lead in the eighth. The ball traveled a projected 437 feet into an open window of a luxury suite where a handful of fans were sitting.

“I feel like I hit balls harder than that. That one just carried more than the other ones,” said Reyes, who had struck out twice and grounded out in his first three at-bats. “But it felt great running around the bases, getting the homer (at) a great time. One more run to add to the lead.”

It was the fourth home run by the Indians’ cleanup hitter since coming off the injured list July 2.

Quantrill (2-2) struck out five and allowed one run while pitching around traffic much of the game.