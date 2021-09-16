MLB: Royals' Perez ties Bench's HR mark with 45th in loss to A's

“We’ll draw some walks,” Melvin said. “Obviously there were some wild pitches that moved some runners up. We got big hits when we needed to. When you put a crooked number up, it has an emotional effect on the other side.”

The Royals had the tying runs on base with less than two outs in the sixth and eighth innings but couldn’t score.

Paul Blackburn (1-2) battled through five-plus innings for Oakland, yielding two runs on six hits.

Daniel Lynch (4-5) took the loss. He left the game in the third inning with left calf tightness with the bases loaded and a full count on Matt Olson. He gave up three runs (one earned) on two hits in two-plus innings. He also walked one and hit two batters.

Matheny said it turned out to be a cramp that wouldn’t let up.

Perez is three homers away from matching Jorge Soler’s team record from 2019. Soler extended the Royals’ record by 10. Perez also tied Mike Sweeney for second on the club’s all-time list with 197. George Brett holds the club record with 317.