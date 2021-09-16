MLB: Tatis hits 39th HR as Padres beat Giants 7-4

LaMonte Wade Jr. doubled home Tommy La Stella in the seventh to cut the Padres’ lead to 4-2.

San Diego answered with three runs in the eighth on a pinch-hit RBI double by Wil Myers and a two-run single by Machado to make it 7-2.

Longoria launched his 13th home run of the season in the bottom of the eighth. Wade scored on a wild pitch in the ninth.

STREAK EXTENDED, STREAK SNAPPED

Longoria’s homer marked San Francisco’s 11th straight game with a long ball, tied for its longest streak of the season. However, the Giants failed to score at least six runs for the first time since Sept. 4, ending a stretch of 10 consecutive games, the longest in club history.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: INF Jake Cronenworth missed his sixth straight game with a fracture in his left ring finger, but San Diego remains hopeful that he can return this weekend.