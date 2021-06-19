MLB: Urshela, Yankees end A's streak

“Luzardo’s a pitcher who throws really hard,” Urshela said. “So I’m trying to stay short and trying to swing (at) a ball in the zone.”

Of Urshela's 36 homers since he joined the Yankees in April 2019, 16 have tied a game or provided a lead.

“Gio’s always been a guy, certainly since we had him that in the biggest spots, you love him up there and you love the ball hit to him," Boone said. “I think it’s a really good player that’s confident in his ability.”

Aroldis Chapman struck out Matt Chapman on a 103.4 mph pitch to strand two runners in the ninth. His final pitch was Chapman’s fastest on a strikeout since the 2017 AL wild card game and the fastest on a strikeout of any big league pitcher since Jordan Hicks of St. Louis reached 104.1 mph on April 21, 2019, according to MLB Statcast.

“Chapman to Chapman, it was a really explosive matchup,” Oakland shortstop Elvis Andrus said. “He was throwing 103. It’s not that easy to hit that one.”

Oakland had built a 4-1 lead off Domingo Germán on solo homers by Tony Kemp and Matt Chapman, and Matt Olson’s two-run single in the fifth.