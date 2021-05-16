MLB: Wood improves to 5-0, Yastrzemski HR as Giants beat Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Alex Wood pitched six innings while keeping his perfect record intact and Mike Yastrzemski hit a game-sealing home run as the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 on Sunday.

Wood (5-0) gave up one run while scattering eight hits. He struck out six and walked one as NL West-leading San Francisco gained a split of the four-game series.

It has been a resurgent season for Wood, who went a combined 1-4 with a 5.96 ERA in 2019 and 2020 with the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers while hampered by back problems.

“He’s an excellent example of what we believe in as an organization about a pitcher,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “He works fasts, pushes the pace, pounds the zone, is around the zone when he’s not throwing strikes, resilient, always pushes (to pitch) another inning. If we continue to be cognizant of keeping him healthy, we’re confident he’s going to continue to produce.”

Wood, who is the first San Francisco pitcher to start a season 5-0 since Barry Zito in 2010, feels the Giants’ philosophy of having pitchers work fast has helped.